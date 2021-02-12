Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Red Wings' AHL broadcaster recovering after heart surgery

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WXMI-TV
Grand Rapids Griffins radio broadcaster Bob Kaser is shown during a television interview with WXMI-TV on December 10, 2020. (Photo by WXMI-TV)
Bob Kaser FOX 17 interview
Posted at 8:38 PM, Feb 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-11 20:38:51-05

(WXYZ) -- Bob Kaser, the radio broadcaster for the Detroit Red Wings' AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids, is recovering after heart surgery, the team announced Thursday.

The team says Kaser's surgery was to repair several blocked arteries, and that he's expected to miss the majority of the season. Other broadcasters are filling in during Kaser's absence.

"I can tell you from first hand experience, one of the VERY BEST play-by-play guys at ANY LEVEL, and even a BETTER PERSON," Kaser's broadcast partner Larry Figurski said on Twitter. "Love ya brother."

Kaser has served as the team's vice president of community relations and broadcasting since March 2007.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!