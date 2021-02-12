Red Wings' AHL broadcaster recovering after heart surgery

(WXYZ) -- Bob Kaser, the radio broadcaster for the Detroit Red Wings' AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids, is recovering after heart surgery, the team announced Thursday.

The team says Kaser's surgery was to repair several blocked arteries, and that he's expected to miss the majority of the season. Other broadcasters are filling in during Kaser's absence.

"I can tell you from first hand experience, one of the VERY BEST play-by-play guys at ANY LEVEL, and even a BETTER PERSON," Kaser's broadcast partner Larry Figurski said on Twitter. "Love ya brother."

Kaser has served as the team's vice president of community relations and broadcasting since March 2007.