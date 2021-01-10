Menu

Red Wings claim defenseman Christian Djoos off waivers from Ducks

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alex Gallardo/AP
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Christian Djoos, second from left, of Sweden, celebrates scoring against the Minnesota Wild with left wing Rickard Rakell, left, of Sweden, center Adam Henriquesecond from right, and right wing Jakob Silfverberg, right, of Sweden, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jan 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-09 21:36:55-05

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings claimed defenseman Christian Djoos off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

The Red Wings announced the move. The 26-year-old Djoos played 11 games for Anaheim and Washington last season, finishing with a goal and two assists. He has five goals and 22 assists in 119 NHL games, mostly with the Capitals.

"He gives us depth on that position," Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said. "And right now we're kind of still sorting out and seeing where everybody's at. He's a guy who's had some success in the NHL at times, and we're going to see once we get him here live exactly where he fits in."

Djoos played in 22 playoff games in 2018 during Washington’s run to the Stanley Cup title. The Capitals drafted him in the seventh round in 2012.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

