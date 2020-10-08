Red Wings draft Kienan Draper, son of four-time Stanley Cup champ Kris Draper

DETROIT — The Red Wings used the 187th overall pick in the NHL Draft on a name their hockey operations staff knew well.

Detroit selected Kienan Draper, son of four-time Stanley Cup champion and current director of amateur scouting Kris Draper.

"This is home. This is where he's grown up," Kris said. "He's watched some of the greatest Red Wings play. Knowing him, when you talk about inner-drive and compete, he has that."

The elder Draper did let his son know there was a possibility he'd be drafted, but finding out was a different story.

Kienan said he found out the Red Wings picked him by checking the NHL's website.

"I'm very driven. I want to make it a reality to put on that winged wheel," Kienan said. "I've been dreaming of it since I was four or five years old."

Growing up around the Red Wings, Kienan also had his dad as his coach for most of his youth hockey days. He played for Little Caesars hockey throughout his life.

"As a person, he's a great human being. He does things the right way. He's a great dad. I've learned a lot from him. I'm very happy," Kienan said.

The younger Draper is committed to Miami (OH) and is currently playing in the BCHL for the Chilliwack Chiefs.