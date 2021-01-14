Red Wings (finally) begin season at home against Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings open the season at home against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Detroit last played a regular season game March 10, 2020.

"What we went through last year, all of us don't want it to happen again," Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. "We want to get out of the gate hot, and win, and have a great season."

"I think everybody's excited for the puck to be dropped," said Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill. "We got to watch some hockey (Wednesday) night, and it kind of gets everybody going a little bit, and now we get to go and get after it."

Detroit went 9-13-1 in division play and 12-23-2 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Red Wings scored 32 power play goals with a 14.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Carolina went 8-12-1 in division action and 19-13-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes were called for 276 penalties last season averaging 4.1 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.