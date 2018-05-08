Quicken Loans finalizing four-year deal to bring PGA to Detroit Golf Club

The National would move from Washington, D.C. to Detroit, making it the first PGA Tour event within the city.
The PGA has vetted DGC and has approved changes to the course.
More from Wojnowski:
“We’re in the final stages of finalizing the agreement,” said Casey Hurbis, Quicken Loans chief marketing officer. “We’ve met with the PGA, the DGC and their executive membership, and they’re very excited. We’re very confident it’ll come together.”
How confident?
“We’re walking up the 18th fairway, we haven’t tipped our cap yet, but we’re just a wedge away,” Hurbis said with a smile. “We’re dang close to the green, with a two-shot lead, in the middle of the fairway.”
More tidbits from the News:
-Officials are aiming to have fans park at the State Fairgrounds, utilizing shuttles
-Quicken Loans wants to make it a 2-3 week event, with concerts and other entertainment surrounding the tournament
-There is a focus from event organizers to make a positive impact in the surrounding neighborhoods
We should expect a formal announcement this week, Wojnowski writes.
