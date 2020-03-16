Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris joins WXYZ to talk coronavirus impact on baseball
Posted: 12:06 AM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 08:44:50-04
(WXYZ) — The Tigers are like all baseball teams: waiting for what's next. Daniel Norris joined Brad Galli to discuss the effect coronavirus is having on baseball.
"It's definitely weird. It feels like every six hours something new comes up," he said.
WATCH THE FULL CONVERSATION BELOW
