Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris joins WXYZ to talk coronavirus impact on baseball

Posted: 12:06 AM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 08:44:50-04
items.[0].image.alt
Daniel Norris

(WXYZ) — The Tigers are like all baseball teams: waiting for what's next. Daniel Norris joined Brad Galli to discuss the effect coronavirus is having on baseball.

"It's definitely weird. It feels like every six hours something new comes up," he said.

WATCH THE FULL CONVERSATION BELOW

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Complete Coverage on 7 Action News