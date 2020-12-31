Tom Wilson to retire after decades in Detroit sports and entertainment

(WXYZ) — Tom Wilson, who has worked in Detroit sports for decades, will retire at the end of the year as President Emeritus of Olympia Entertainment.

Most recently, Wilson led projects across 313 Presents, Olympia Entertainment, the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers. Before that, he was the president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment.

“As a highly respected leader in the entertainment industry, Tom’s name has been, for decades, synonymous with world-class events. His expertise and vision have helped shape the way that guests from all around the world experience the exhilaration of sports, concerts, and other live events,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports and Entertainment, at Ilitch Holdings. “Tom has created a lasting legacy, and we are grateful for his dedication and friendship. We wish him all the best.”

Before joining Olympia Entertainment, Wilson spent 32 yars with the Detroit Pistons, 22 of which were as president and CEO of Palace Sports & Entertainment where he oversaw The Palace, DTE Energy Music Theatre and Meadow Brook Music Festival.

“Throughout his tenure, Tom has been an incredible asset to our organization. His inspiring and collaborative leadership style played an integral role in the development and opening of the innovative Little Caesars Arena in The District Detroit,” said Chris Ilitch, President and CEO, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “I am thankful for his invaluable contributions and partnership over the years.”

“Time has flown by and I have certainly been blessed,” Wilson said in a reelase. “I am so grateful for the wonderful experiences I have been so fortunate to have had in sports, entertainment and media. From the NBA championships with the Pistons, the opening of The Palace, to the incredible opportunity to open the world class Little Caesars Arena in my hometown of Detroit – it has been a dream journey. The most rewarding part has been the relationships and friendships established."