VIDEO: Yzerman 'not surprised' by Red Wings slide in NHL Draft lottery

(WXYZ) — Steve Yzerman knew the odds.

Yes, the Red Wings had an 18.5% chance to win the NHL Draft lottery.

They also had the best chance to land the fourth overall pick. That's where they'll ultimately select when the draft happens.

"To be honest with you, I'm not surprised," he said. "We had an 18.5 percent chance of winning the first pick, so I'm prepared to sit here tonight not talking about the first pick."

"The odds were that the eight playoff teams had a 24.5 percent chance combining to get the pick. The odds were better that the first pick was gonna go to the bottom eight than to us," Yzerman said.

A mystery team will pick first overall. Of the eight teams that will be eliminated, they will all have an equal 12.5% chance to get the No. 1 pick.

“We can sit here today and feel sorry for ourselves. It doesn’t matter," he said. “And you know what? Maybe we will get lucky again."

Yzerman brought up the Avalanche losing the lottery but landing Cale Makar with the fourth overall pick. Makar is a Calder candidate after a stellar rookie season.

“I think we’re gonna get a great prospect. Hopefully that prospect turns into someone who can move the needle," Yzerman said.