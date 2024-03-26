WMYD-TV20 Detroit to simulcast 5 Pistons games, 3 Red Wings games in April

(WXYZ) — WMYD-TV20 Detroit is excited to announce we will be broadcasting Detroit Pistons games and Detroit Red Wings games in April.

In partnership with Scripps Sports, TV20 Detroit will air five Detroit Pistons games in April and the final three Detroit Red Wings games as the team fights for a playoff spot.

The games will be simulcast on TV20 Detroit. Bally Sports Detroit will also air the games across the state of Michigan.

TV20 Detroit will broadcast pre-game and post-game shows for the three Red Wings games.

Here's a list of the Detroit Pistons games:



Monday, April 1 - Memphis Grizzlies - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9 - at Philadelphia 76ers - 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 11 - Chicago Bulls - 7 p.m.

Friday, April 12 - at Dallas Mavericks - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 - at San Antonio Spurs - 3:30 p.m. (season finale)

Here's a list of the Red Wings games:

