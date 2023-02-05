Watch Now
Sunday is the first 6 P.M. sunset of the year

Days continue to lengthen as we move closer to Spring
LAKE MICHIGAN SUNSET
JOHN L. RUSSELL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob and Jackie Ryan of Manistee and Grand Rapids, Mich., walk on the North Manistee Lighthouse pier in Manistee, Mich., Thursday, April 27, 2006, watching the sun set over Lake Michigan. Clear evenings are perfect for a walk, according to the couple, who take every opportunity to enjoy the beauty of northern Michigan at their second home. (AP Photo/John L. Russell)
LAKE MICHIGAN SUNSET
Posted at 2:14 PM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 14:14:41-05

(FOX17) — Need a reason to smile today? Daylight extends just a little longer today, and February 5 marks our first 6 o'clock sunset of the year.

Today's total daylight time is 10 hours and 7 minutes long. By the end of the week on February 28, we'll add an additional hour of daylight, with total daylight time rising to 11 hours and 10 minutes.

The longest day of the year, the summer solstice is June 21. June 21 total daylight time is 15 hours and 21 minutes long. The sun rises at 6:03 A.M. and the sunset is at 9:25 P.M.

