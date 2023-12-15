Taco Bell is testing new shakes and frozen coffees, and they all sound amazing

Attention, Taco Bell fans! The Bell might not have been on your radar for a caffeinated pick-me-up in the past, but the company has announced it’s testing out two new frozen beverages, and one of them is made with coffee. Let’s all cross our fingers that they make it through the testing phase, because they sound delicious.

Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers will be the first frozen coffees and frozen shakes, respectively, on the Taco Bell Menu.

Priced at $4.19 for 16 ounces, the Coffee Chiller is an iced coffee blended with flavored cold foam. You can choose from Mexican Chocolate, Caramel Churro or Spiced Vanilla flavors.

The Churro Chiller is also $4.19 for a 16-ounce cup and features cold foam and churro crumbles. You can choose from a variety of flavors like Mexican Chocolate, Wild Strawberry and Sweet Vanilla. The Sweet Vanilla Churro Chiller comes with a purple tint, making it perfect for posting on Instagram.

Taco Bell is testing its new Chillers at two locations in Southern California. Starting Dec. 15, Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers will be available for a limited time at these Taco Bell locations: 27770 Santa Margarita Parkway in Mission Viejo, and 2222 Barranca Parkway in Irvine.

If you don’t live near the test locations, don’t worry: You can still enjoy special frozen drinks at Taco Bell. For a limited time, you can get one of the Taco Bell Creme Delight Freezes. These Creme Delight Freezes take Taco Bell’s traditional Freezes to the next level with a swirl of sweet cream. You can choose from the Wild Strawberry Creme Delight Freeze and the Blue Raspberry Creme Delight Freeze.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” said Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery in a statement.

The chain does seem to put some effort into listening to its fans. Last year alone, the brand brought the Mexican Pizza back (more than once) and also asked fans to vote for their favorite retro menu item to choose which one will make a comeback. The Enchirito won, but it’s competitor is currently on the menu as a limited-time offering: You can get the Double Decker Taco or a Double Decker Taco Supreme right now. This was a surprise drop earlier this month — Taco Bell said it brought back the Double Decker cult-faves as an early Christmas present from Santa.

“The Double Decker Taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans. The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore,” Montgomery said in a press statement. “The sentiment was particularly strong following last year’s spirited face-off with the Enchirito. We listened to what our fans wanted from us and knew we couldn’t deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer.”

The Nacho Fries are also still on a limited run, including the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries.

Taco Bell is testing new shakes and frozen coffees, and they all sound amazing originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

