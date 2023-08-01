Taylor Swift gives $100K bonuses to truck drivers on her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is anything but an "Anti-Hero" with her latest move.

The singer gave out $100,000 bonuses to the truck drivers who have been hauling her equipment around the country for her "The Eras Tour," according to reports.

Sources told TMZ that Swift handed out the checks before her show in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday. There are about 50 truckers on the pop star's tour, meaning she dished out around $5 million.

The end-of-tour bonuses come as Swift wraps up her U.S. leg of "Eras," which concludes Aug. 9 in Los Angeles. The singer will then head to Mexico.

Truck drivers weren't the only lucky ones on Tay's tour. Other workers like band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians and others were given bonuses, though the amount of those checks is unclear.

Taylor Swift's tour is on pace to make a record-breaking $1 billion in sales, per The Wall Street Journal.

After wrapping up in South America in November, Taylor Swift will head overseas in February 2024, starting in Japan.

