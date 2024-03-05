Taylor Swift is encouraging all Swifties to go vote on Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday! Are you ... Ready for it? That's what Miss Americana is telling her fans, encouraging them to go out and vote.

In a story post on Instagram, Taylor Swift told her staggering 282 million followers to “make a plan to vote today.”

“Today, March 5, is the Presidential primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories,” Swift wrote. “I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today. Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at VOTE.org.”

While Swift, who has a home in Nashville, Tennessee, tries to stay away from the political spotlight for the most part, she has become more vocal about her views in recent election years.

In 2018, she threw her support behind two Democratic congressional contenders in Tennessee, and in the 2020 presidential election, she backed President Joe Biden.

More recently, with a single Instagram post to her fans on National Voter Registration Day last year, the pop queen managed to snag over 35,000 new U.S. registered voters, with registrations for 18-year-olds seeing a notable 115% increase compared to previous years.

Super Tuesday is the largest haul for any single day, with hundreds of delegates up for grabs.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com