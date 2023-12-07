Texas judge rules woman can obtain emergency abortion despite ban

A Texas judge has ruled a woman can bypass state law and obtain an abortion after doctors gave the fetus a fatal diagnosis.

State District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble granted Kate Cox a temporary restraining order Thursday that allows her to have an abortion under narrow exceptions to the state's heartbeat ban.

Cox, a 31-year old mother of two, is 20 weeks pregnant and sued the state after being told by doctors that her baby has a genetic condition known as trisomy 18 that makes the baby likely to die in the womb. Continuing the pregnancy also puts Cox's life at risk from complications, including a ruptured uterus, the lawsuit states.

It remains unclear how quickly she will be able to obtain an abortion. The judge's decision is likely to be appealed by the state.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com