These are the states where mail carriers face the most dog attacks

Mail carriers were the victims of more than 5,300 dog attacks in 2022, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

More dog bites were reported in California than in any other state last year. The Postal Service reported 675 dog bites in the state in 2022, an increase of 19 dog bites from 2021.

“When letter carriers deliver mail in our communities, dogs that are not secured or leashed can become a nemesis and unpredictable and attack,” said Leeann Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager.

Texas ranked second for dog bites on mail carriers with 404 dog bites reported in 2022.

New York rounded out the top three with 321 dog bites last year.

The top three cities for dog bites in 2022 were Houston, Los Angeles and Dallas.

The Postal Service kicked off a campaign this week to raise awareness about dog attacks. With the slogan "Even good dogs have bad days," the campaign reminds pet owners to secure their pets when a mail carrier is delivering a letter or package.

"When our mail carriers are bitten, it is usually a 'good dog' that had not previously behaved in a menacing way," said USPS Occupational Safety and Health Senior Director Linda DeCarlo.

The Postal Service noted that mail carriers are trained not to pet or feed a dog, or startle the animal.

