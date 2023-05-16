Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

This ex-inmate wants to reframe your view of people leaving prison

A formerly incarcerated mother of three is advocating for pathways to reenter the world, outside of the system.
This ex-inmate wants to reframe your view of people leaving prison
Posted at 11:13 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 23:13:56-04

DeAnna Hoskins' professional career is filled with accomplishments and titles: President, CEO, senior policy adviser, director. She's also a board member of the River City Correctional Center in Cincinnati. But it wasn't always like this.

Before Hoskins joined the board there, she was an inmate, serving time for a drug conviction.

As part of a Scripps News special series, Hoskins opens up about her journey through the criminal justice system and her work pulling other people out. She shares what she wishes every American knew about the hundreds of thousands of men and women leaving jails and prisons this year, and the 80 million with an arrest or conviction record.

SEE MORE: After the sentence: The work to restore rights of returning citizens

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here