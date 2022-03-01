Telegraph Road construction to begin early May, expected to finish this fall

Major road work will begin on northbound and southbound US-24 — Telegraph Road — between Van Born and Oxford roads.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says work will start early March and is expected to be finished by fall.

The project will include milling and resurfacing, curb and gutter work, drainage improvements, guard rail work, sign work and signal modernization at six locations.

In addition, bridge work will be done at Ecorse Creek north of Van Born Road.

The project will begin with removing trees from the US-24 median. The next steps are set to begin in mid-March, depending on weather.

All traffic will first shift to the right and the left lanes will close. Then, traffic will shift to the left as road work is being done on the right lanes. Traffic will shift back to the right as repairs in the left lane are finished.

During the last stage of the project, one lane will be open in each direction as crews resurface the road.

MDOT is warning that traffic will be limited to one lane at times but says that all efforts will be made to keep as many lanes open as possible.

Drivers can expect delays during this project, MDOT said.