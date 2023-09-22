Travis Kelce confirms he invited Taylor Swift to a game

"We got to the bottom of it."

Those were the words of sports analyst Pat McAfee after his sly question at the end of an interview with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce regarding his moves on pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The other hosts on Thursday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" didn't quite pick up on Kelce's quick admission that he had, in fact, been in touch with Swift to invite her to one of his games after he saw her in concert.

The 33-year-old player said, "It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten."

Kelce said, "I think it's, right now, it's like that old game in school called 'Telephone,' where everybody is just whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff."

But he appeared to downplay his efforts to get the attention of Swift, about which rumors have swirled in recent days of a possible new romance for the professional athlete and the music superstar, who is still in the middle of a massive record-setting tour.

Kelce blamed his older brother Jason for starting gossip, calling him "absolutely ridiculous."

Jason has made public statements multiple times, possibly just to tease Travis, about what he apparently sees as a potential new romance for his younger brother.

"He can't stay out of the frickin' headlines," Kelce told McAfee.

Travis asked people to please "stop asking" his brother about his love life.

The story started at Arrowhead Stadium back in July when Kelce admitted he had planned to use a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to somehow deliver his contact information to Swift. He later said he wasn't successful in the attempt.

But, on Thursday it sounded like it eventually worked when Kelce admitted on McAfee's show that he "told her (Swift)" that he saw her rock the state at Arrowhead, and that he had invited her to see him play there.

"We'll see what happens in the near future," Kelce said.

"Good with everything on the field, and in the suites," McAfee said.

There was no immediate response from Swift's team.

Would Swift possibly sing the National Anthem at the game? That's still unclear as well.

