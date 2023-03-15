Tulip Time announces expanded festival activities, requests participation

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time Festival, Inc. is in the final planning phases for the 2023 festival and announced the expansion of several activities Tuesday, including its picturesque Tulip Immersion Garden.

Tulip Immersion Garden

14,000 people came to see the Tulip Immersion Garden during the 2022 festival.

It even sold out the first weekend it was open.

Tulip Time

This year, the garden expanded from 50,000 flowers to 65,000.

Tulip Time Festival, Inc. says the garden gives people premium photo opportunities and memorable experiences.

Visitors can also learn about the history of the tulip and how it came to West Michigan, along with the history of the hand-painted blue and white artwork known as “Delft.”

The Tulip Immersion Garden moved to the Beechwood Church campus for the 2023 festival.

Google Maps

Quilt Show and Quilt Raffle

In honor of National Quilting Day on March 18, Tulip Time announces its annual quilt raffle to support future Tulip Time exhibits.

Sally Leep and Cheryl Zylman constructed this year’s quilt, while the machine quilting was longarm quilted by Cheri Aardema.

The 48-inch square quilt is made up of 25 blocks of appliqued tulips in vibrant colors of Batiks; it will be revealed on April 25.

The winner will be announced on May 15 at 10 a.m.

You can buy raffle tickets at the Apothecary Gift Shop in downtown Holland and at the Tulip Time office starting in April.

Dutch Costume Sale

Tulip Time will host the Dutch Costume Sale on Wednesday, April 12 where you can buy new and gently used costumes.

Sizes range from infant to adult.

The sale will be at the Holland Civic Center Place from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Sellers can drop off their costumes on Tuesday, April 11 from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m., and unsold costumes can be picked up Monday, April 25 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Potted Tulip Sale

You can support the future of Tulip Time by bringing home your own bulbs.

Each tulip pot, which is ten inches in diameter, contains ten tulip bulbs that will bloom into a surprise color.

Plus, you can reuse the bulbs next year.

Tulip Time

You can buy tulip pots online for $15 each, and pick them up on either Thursday, April 20 or Saturday, April 22 at the City of Holland Parks Department.

The annual Pre-festival Tulip Sale benefits future Tulip Time programs and events.

Street Scrubbing

Tennant presents this year’s street scrubbing event, which will take place on Thursday, May 11.

The community is welcome to scrub the streets with organizers before the Gentex Kinderparade.

You can bring your own brooms ad buckets to prepare the way for the littlest marchers.

Scrubbing starts at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of 8th Street and Columbia Avenue.

Organizers ask that participants show up at 1:15 p.m. to line up in the pocket park on the northeast corner.

The 94th Tulip Time Festival runs from May 6- May 14, 2023.

To buy tickets or learn more about programs and events, click here.

