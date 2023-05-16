Universal Orlando offers 3 days free with a 2-day ticket purchase

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to book a vacation this summer, Universal Orlando Resort is offering up a deal that will give you five days at the park for the price of a two-day ticket.

Available for purchase now, the “Get 3 Days Free with a 2-Park, 2-Day Ticket” deal means you’ll get five days’ worth of admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure — but you only have to pay the price of a two-day ticket.

Ticket prices and availability vary by day, and the price is determined by the first date of your visit. You can check the price calendar to determine when it is the cheapest to go.

It looks like prices for qualifying adult tickets from now through Dec. 6 range from $280.99-$358.99, depending on the day of the week and time of the year. September has the lowest prices, while almost every day in July is $350.99 and up.

If a five-day trip seems like too long at a theme park, you can rest assured that there is plenty to keep you occupied inside the confines of the Universal gates. Universal Orlando is home to more than 60 attractions and experiences, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.

If you’re looking for even more fun, you can also upgrade your tickets to include Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, which should help keep you cool on a hot summer day.

Universal Orlando does not say how long the promotion will last, so you’ll want to consider booking your trip soon.

While the company has not announced an opening day yet, Universal Orlando will also soon be home to a new Super Nintendo World.

Super Nintendo World already exists at Universal Studios Hollywood, which may offer clues about what’s to come. The California location includes activities like Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, the Toadstool Cafe where you can grab a bite to eat, and the 1-UP Factory for shopping.

If you’ve been looking for a great deal so you could book your stay at Universal Orlando Resort, now’s your chance!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.