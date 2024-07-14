Man killed at Trump rally shooting was 'hero' who protected his family, Pa. governor says

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro identified the man who was killed during a shooting at a Trump rally on Saturday as Corey Comperatore, who was a firefighter in the state.

During a press conference on Sunday, the governor said he had spoken with Comperatore's wife and two daughters. He was described as a "hero" who dove on top of his family to protect them when the gunshots broke out.

Comperatore was killed when a 20-year-old gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump, according to the FBI.

Trump was shot in his right ear minutes after taking the stage, the former president said on his Truth Social platform. He was reportedly checked out at a local hospital before flying back to New Jersey overnight, where he has a home.

Two other attendees of the rally were injured in the shooting and are in critical condition at a local hospital, officials said.

Secret Service personnel "neutralized the shooter" with minutes of him opening fire, according to law enforcement.