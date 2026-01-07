US forces board Venezuela-linked sanctioned oil tanker in North Atlantic

U.S. forces have boarded a Venezuela-linked sanctioned oil tanker in the North Atlantic after pursuing it for weeks, a U.S. official said.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations. The official said the U.S. military sized the vessel and handed over control to law enforcement officials.

The U.S. had been pursuing the tanker since last month after it tried to evade a U.S. blockade around Venezuela.

The ship was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2024 for allegedly smuggling cargo for a company linked to Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The U.S. Coast Guard attempted to board it in the Caribbean in December as it headed for Venezuela, where the Trump administration has placed a naval blockade on sanctioned oil vessels. The ship refused boarding and headed across the Atlantic.