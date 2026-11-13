Taylor halal restaurant targeted by anti-Muslim letter; owners respond with invitation to talkThe owners of a newly opened halal restaurant in Taylor say they were shocked and hurt after learning an anti-Muslim letter targeting their business and faith was allegedly being circulated in the community. WATCH Megan's full report below: Khaled Algomai, owner of Halal Bros 2 Go on Goddard Road, said the restaurant opened less than three months ago with one goal: serving the community.
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