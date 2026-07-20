The 'Crack House': Meet the Hamtramck mom who opened her home and changed dozens of livesMost families grow one child at a time. Jacqueline Cracchiola's grew one life at a time. The 66-year-old former Hamtramck police detective spent 25 years in law enforcement — 19 of them as a detective — and built a family that reflects the kind of America she believed in: One where background doesn't determine belonging. "My one theory when I was becoming a police officer was if I could make a difference in one child's life through my career, I did my job," Cracchiola said. "I made sure I did a little bit more."
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