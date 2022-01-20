Metro Detroit Forecast: Entering long stretch of sub-freezing temps

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning sun and then partly sunny in the afternoon. A high of 22°. Wind chills will start around zero and stay in the single digits through the day. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds decrease again overnight with wind chills near 0°. Low of 7°. Wind: N 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the low to mid 20s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Flurries possible. High of 27°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

