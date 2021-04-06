Metro Detroit Forecast: Near 80° today and tomorrow

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy. High of 78°. Temps will be a little higher west and southwest of Detroit.Wind: SSW 10-15 mph. Slight chance of a shower after 5 p.m..

Tonight: Slight chance of a shower. Mostly cloudy and warm with a low of 56°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High of 79° in Detroit, a little cooler northeast of Detroit, and around and west of US 23 could be in the low 80s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms. High of 71°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

