Metro Detroit Forecast: Near 80° today and tomorrow

Warm air will bring temperatures within 5° of records today and tomorrow. Slight chance of a few showers this evening and tonight, but the next high chance of rain is Thursday.
Posted at 4:40 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 05:36:26-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy. High of 78°. Temps will be a little higher west and southwest of Detroit.Wind: SSW 10-15 mph. Slight chance of a shower after 5 p.m..

Tonight: Slight chance of a shower. Mostly cloudy and warm with a low of 56°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High of 79° in Detroit, a little cooler northeast of Detroit, and around and west of US 23 could be in the low 80s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms. High of 71°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
