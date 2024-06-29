Watch Now
Tropical Storm Beryl forms in North Atlantic, may strengthen over the weekend

The storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane thanks to warm ocean waters.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
An infrared view of Tropical Storm Beryl in the northern Atlantic Ocean on Friday, June 28
Posted at 11:10 PM, Jun 28, 2024

Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the Atlantic Ocean Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, which as of Friday was moving west at roughly 18 mph, has developed maximum winds of 40 mph. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane with minimum wind speeds of 74 mph over the course of the weekend.

It could reach the Windward Islands in the West Indies by late Sunday, where it is forecast to bring risks of high winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge flooding. Hurricane and tropical storm watches are expected in the area by Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center says Beryl is one of the earliest storms to ever form over the central or eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Favorable atmospheric conditions and unusually warm ocean waters are expected to contribute to the storm's growth, potentially into a major hurricane.

