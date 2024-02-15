Woman killed in Chiefs parade shooting identified as Kansas City DJ

A Kansas City DJ was identified as the woman killed in a shooting as the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade was wrapping up Wednesday.

Radio station KKFI identified DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan as the victim in a social media post. Twenty-two people were also wounded in the shooting.

Lopez-Galvan was a host of "Taste of Tejano," a radio show that airs on 90.1 FM in Kansas City.

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano, lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally," the radio station said in a Facebook post. "Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at (816)-234-5111."

Her bio on the KKFI website said music was her life and a source of happiness.

"Anyone could 'get away' mentally while listening to their favorite genre; music can also be a form of therapy for some," her bio reads. "Having a wide range of music knowledge is great as well."

Lopez-Galvan was a private DJ for more than 15 years, according to her bio.

"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC community," KKFI said in the Facebook post.

Police said that three people were in custody following Wednesday's shooting. Video shared on social media showed at least one of the possible suspects being tackled by a group of people who kept the person on the ground until police arrived.

"It's going to take us a little bit to determine what led up to the shooting," KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said. "I have heard that fans got involved in the apprehension or pursuit of one of the suspects, but I cannot confirm that myself."

Graves later said police are looking into whether the person who was tackled in a video circulating on social media was one of the people taken into custody for questioning.

Police said shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage.

