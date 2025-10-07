Detroit Mercy Theatre Company presents adaptation of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WXYZ.

Detroit Mercy Theatre Company: Twelfth Night

By William Shakespeare, Adapted by Marc Palmieri Directed by Sarah Hawkins Rusk

Performances: Nov. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 2025

Times: Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.

Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission.

Prepare for a whirlwind of mistaken identities, unrequited love, and riotous revelry in this fresh and dynamic adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, adapted by acclaimed playwright Marc Palmieri. Detroit Mercy Theatre Company celebrates the opening of its new Black Box Theatre with Shakespeare’s beloved comedy about the unpredictable power of love.

Shipwrecked twins Viola and Sebastian--each believing the other to be lost at sea—find themselves stranded to navigate the peculiar land of Illyria. Disguising herself as a young man, Viola finds employment in the service of the noble Duke Orsino, only to fall hopelessly in love with him. But Orsino has his sights set on the enigmatic Countess Olivia and enlists Viola—unaware of her true identity—to carry his amorous pleas. In an unexpected twist, Olivia finds herself smitten with the disguised Viola instead! Meanwhile, Olivia’s mischievous household, led by the boisterous Sir Toby Belch and clever Maria, conspires against the pompous steward Malvolio, setting off a hilarious chain of deception and comeuppance.

Directed by Sarah Hawkins Rusk, this adaptation breathes new life into Shakespeare’s sharp wit, poetic beauty, and delightful absurdity. As disguises unravel, mistaken affections are set right, and joy triumphs over folly, audiences will be swept away by the magic of Twelfth Night—where love always finds its way home.

Twelfth Night is presented through special arrangement with TRW PLAYS, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.trwplays.com