Detroit Traffic

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Opinion
Community Comment: TV-7 viewers on the Woodward Dream Cruise & back-to-school
Chuck Stokes
Spotlight on the News
Spotlight: Inside the Wayne County transit tax & "Boys Like You" program
Chuck Stokes
News
Gas prices hit $5 at some stations as drivers, food trucks struggle with costs
Carli Petrus
Oakland County
Family of road worker killed in Oakland Co. work zone pleads for driver safety
Tony Geftos
News
I-75 soundwall installation project to begin in Troy
Darren Cunningham
Wayne County
Main Street closing in downtown Northville for Town Square refresh project
Christiana Ford
Wayne County
DTW travelers see smooth sailing as president promises pay for TSA agents
Darren Cunningham
Macomb County
Potholes plague Mound Road in Warren, resurfacing planned for this year
Brett Kast
Wayne County
Frustrated 18-year-old spends $60 at Home Depot to fix Dearborn Heights potholes
Faraz Javed
News
Allen Road in Woodhaven closing for 3 years as Wayne County builds overpass
Ryan Marshall
News
5 people, 4 police officers injured in fiery crash involving semi in Canton Twp.
Darren Cunningham
News
Metro Detroit gas prices surge past $4 a gallon amid Middle East conflict
Jolie Sherman
Oakland County
South Lyon braces for major $11 million construction project through small town
Christiana Ford
Opinion
Community Comment: "Let's Talk" reaction from viewers throughout S.E. Michigan
Chuck Stokes
Macomb County
Drivers call Dequindre Road stretch one of area's worst
Peter Maxwell
Wayne County
Long-awaited Allen Road train overpass in Woodhaven is finally moving forward
Carli Petrus
Washtenaw County
Ann Arbor approves $21.6 million plan for road repairs and utility upgrades
Tiarra Braddock
Wayne County
Sumpter Township declares public safety emergency over hazardous gravel roads
Carli Petrus
Wayne County
Huron Township residents demand fixes for pothole-covered dirt roads
Demetrios Sanders
Spotlight on the News
Spotlight on WSU's new President Richard Bierschbach; Aaron Kall on SOU & SOS
Chuck Stokes
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