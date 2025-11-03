UDM ranks No. 36 in U.S. in 2026 Wall Street Journal/College Pulse Higher Education rankings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WXYZ.

University of Detroit Mercy has improved its national ranking in the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2026 survey of best universities in the country.

This year, UDM ranked No. 36, seven places higher than last year.

“There is so much great work being done every single day, year in and year out at Detroit Mercy and this ranking reflects that,” said UDM President Donald B. Taylor. “UDM is making a difference in the lives of our students, our neighborhood, our hometown of Detroit and our nation. It’s gratifying to be recognized for that.”

The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rankings — first released three years ago — focus on student outcomes rather than inputs, highlighting the tangible value a school delivers to its students.

In addition to the overall ranking, the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse study evaluates colleges on several key measures. Social mobility recognizes universities that enroll a high proportion of students from lower-income families, while maintaining strong graduation rates and positive salary outcomes. Salary impact measures how graduates’ earnings compare to expectations, relative to the cost of attending.

The Best Value ranking considers how quickly graduates’ salary advantages pay back the average net price of a degree — measured as “years to pay off net price.” An additional ranking is based on a large-scale student survey, which captures the quality of the learning environment and overall student experience. This year, the survey reflected feedback from more than 110,000 students nationwide. Earlier this month, the University also ranked No. 22 nationally in the Best Value Schools category in the U.S. News & World Report 2026 ‘Best Colleges’ edition.

UDM’s 2026 Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rankings are as follows:

No. 27 out of 584 schools for social mobility, up from 39 in the 2025 ranking

309 in student experience, up from 411 last year

52 in best salaries

103 in best value

The 2026 ranking also means that UDM is:

The No. 1 ranked private university in Michigan

The second-highest ranked university in Michigan

The No. 2 ranked Catholic university in the Midwest

The No. 3 ranked Catholic university in the United States

The No. 2 ranked university among all Association of Jesuit Colleges & Universities in the country

Additionally, UDM ranks in the top 9% of 4,476 colleges and universities nationwide for salary earned by graduates over a period of 15 to 40 years during their career according to Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) research report Ranking 4,476 Colleges by ROI (2025). This means that Detroit Mercy graduates can expect to earn more than $2.1 million in salary over their 40-year career compared with those who forgo a college education.

Impressive national rankings over the last three years have led, in part, to record enrollment at UDM for freshmen. This year’s first-year enrollment is 672, which is higher than last year’s record first-year count of 651. In addition, transfer student enrollment is also up to 181, a significant jump from the previous year’s count of 158.

Since the fall of 2024, UDM’s total enrollment is up 191 students. This fall, the University welcomed 5,778 full and part-time students. Most importantly, UDM’s second-year retention rate has increased to 84.2%, higher than the previous three-year average of 83.8%,

For Debbie Stieffel, vice president for Enrollment Management & Student Affairs, these results are far more than a number in a ranking.

“They are a powerful affirmation of the university’s commitment to each student’s wellbeing and success—both in their careers and in their lives. This recognition reflects the tireless dedication of faculty and staff who believe deeply in our students’ potential, and it celebrates the determination, resilience, and accomplishments of the students themselves.” Stieffel said.

Current students are elated at the new WSJ ranking and understand why UDM continues to move up in rankings each year.

“Seeing Detroit Mercy ranked 36th in the nation makes me really proud to be a student here," said Alexandria Jarbo, a senior Biology major in the College of Engineering & Science’s Pre-Physician Assistant program. "It reflects how much the professors and community truly care about our success, and it reminds me that I made the right choice coming to UDM. It’s exciting to know that the hard work happening here is being recognized.”

A Commitment to Expanded Offerings

UDM’s focus on student achievement and success is reflected by a commitment to offer new schools and programs.

This fall, the University welcomed the first class of the newly established School of Optometry. In addition, UDM launched a new accelerated seven-year Doctor of Optometry Program. This new school and the Detroit Mercy Eye Institute represent a significant step toward addressing the growing demand for eye care professionals in the state and region.

Also this fall, the College of Health Professions (CHP) created the School of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences, through which two new bachelor’s degree programs are now available. Students pursuing careers in healthcare can now choose from degrees in Health Science and Sports & Exercise Sciences, both designed to prepare graduates for impactful roles across the evolving health sector.

The School of Law recently announced the launch of the state of Michigan’s first online J.D. program, which continues Detroit Mercy Law’s mission to increase accessibility to legal education. The four-year program will be mostly asynchronous, with some upper-level courses such as the award-winning clinic portion taught synchronously.

Lastly, the University’s School of Dentistry welcomed the first cohort of students who will pursue their Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the University’s new campus in Vermont.

For President Taylor, this is only a beginning. With UDM preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary and commitment to Detroit in 2027, there are more great things to come for the institution and its home community.

“I don’t think there has ever been a more exciting time to be part of University of Detroit Mercy and our great city,” said Taylor. “You can feel the energy on campus, in our neighborhood, downtown and throughout SE Michigan. Achieving a No. 36 rank in the U.S. is not only great for UDM, it’s great for our city and indeed the entire state.”