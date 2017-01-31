Legislation introduced to remove feminine hygiene product tax

(WXYZ) - Four Michigan representatives introduced legislation that would exempt feminine hygiene products from Michigan sales and use tax.

The exemption would include tampons, sanitary napkins and similar feminine hygiene products.

"Women continually and predictably will need to use feminine hygiene products for the majority of their adult lives," said Rep. Winnie Brinks. "For her health and safety, as well as her own peace of mind, things like tampons and sanitary napkins are nonnegotiable for a woman."

Five states currently exempt such products from state taxes, but Michigan is not included. In 2015, Canada also eliminated what was commonly referred to as the "tampon tax."