Leadership Team
Contact Us
WXYZ Channel 7
20777 W. Ten Mile Rd.
Southfield, Michigan 48075
Main Telephone: 248-827-7777
Breaking News Hotline: 248-827-9407
Breaking News Email: news@wxyz.com
Television Programming: 248-827-9301
News Investigators: 248-827-9252
News Questions and Feedback: 248-827-9457
Advertising Sales - Dan Clark - Director of Sales - dan.clark@wxyz.com
Web & Mobile Technical Questions: webteam@wxyz.com
The Scripps News Group is a dynamic team of journalists, all working together to bring you on-the-ground reporting that puts facts and people first. We are committed to listening and sharing the stories from communities where we live and work. We are dedicated to accuracy, accountability and transparency.