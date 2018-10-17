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Leadership Team

Contact Us

WXYZ Channel 7
20777 W. Ten Mile Rd.
Southfield, Michigan 48075

Main Telephone: 248-827-7777

Breaking News Hotline: 248-827-9407

Breaking News Email: news@wxyz.com

Television Programming: 248-827-9301

News Investigators: 248-827-9252

News Questions and Feedback: 248-827-9457

Advertising Sales - Dan Clark - Director of Sales - dan.clark@wxyz.com

Web & Mobile Technical Questions: webteam@wxyz.com

7 News Detroit Anchors
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Carolyn Clifford

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Mike Duffy

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Glenda Lewis

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Simon Shaykhet

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Alicia Smith

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Keenan Smith

Weekend Anchors
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Whitney Burney

Kiara Hay

Kiara Hay

Meteorologists
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Dave Rexroth

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Mike Taylor

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Hally Vogel

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Marisa Woloszyn

Traffic Anchor
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Ali Hoxie

Sports
Tina Nguyen

Tina Nguyen

Alex Crescenti

Alex Crescenti

The Investigators
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Heather Catallo

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Ross Jones

7 News Detroit Reporters
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Ali Hoxie

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Brett Kast

Carli Petrus

Carli Petrus

Christiana Ford

Evan Sery

Evan Sery

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Darren Cunningham

Demetrios Sanders

Demetrios Sanders

Jeffrey Lindblom

Jolie Sherman

Faraz Javed

Megan Lee

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Peter Maxwell

Randy Wimbley

Randy Wimbley

Ruta Ulcinaite

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Ryan Marshall

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Sara Molina

Tiarra Braddock

Tiarra Braddock

Tony Geftos

Tony Geftos

Editorial Director
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Chuck Stokes

The Scripps News Group is a dynamic team of journalists, all working together to bring you on-the-ground reporting that puts facts and people first. We are committed to listening and sharing the stories from communities where we live and work. We are dedicated to accuracy, accountability and transparency.

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