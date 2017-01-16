Man accused of helping to run drug, sex trafficking enterprise out of Detroit hotel

11:51 AM, Jan 16, 2017
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A man is facing a number of federal charges after being accused of helping to run a drug and sex trafficking enterprise out of a hotel in Detroit.

Michael Randol has been charged with a long list of crimes including sex trafficking of minors or by force, fraud or coercion, conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States and distribution of a controlled substance. 

Investigators say Randol was a member of a criminal organization that ran a prostitution and drug distribution ring out of Victory Inn hotel in Detroit.

He was arrested on January 12 after the execution of a search warrant at the hotel. Randol was reportedly found with narcotics, a firearm, dozens of cell phones and human trafficking victims. 

Randol has a detention hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. at U.S. District Court on Tuesday. 

Read the full complaint below: 

Michael Randol Criminal Complaint by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top