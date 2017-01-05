Mom goes viral after video shows her wearing Chewbacca mask during labor

(WXYZ) - One woman's video wearing a Chewbacca mask while at the hospital in labor is going viral with a message to never take life too seriously.

Katie Stricker Curtis got the Chewbacca mask for Christmas. The mask became very popular after another mom, Candace Payne, recorded a Facebook Live of herself wearing the mask.

While Katie was in labor at the hospital, she put on the mask and had a little fun. Katie is the sister of WXYZ Photographer Danny Stricker.

In a Facebook post, Katie said "Just because I'm about to be a mom doesn't mean I have to grow up! Bwahahahahs never take life too seriously! Best Christmas gift ever! #havingababy #pregnancyhairgrowth."

Check out the hilarious video above.