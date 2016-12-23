Search conducted in Berkley in connection to missing Farmington Hills woman Danielle Stislicki

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police have conducted a search at a home in Berkley on Thursday night in connection to Danielle Stislicki, sources tell 7 Action News.

The 28-year-old woman went missing on Dec. 2, and police came out last week saying they suspect a crime was committed in her missing case.

Right now, police have no one in custody in the investigation and they have not found her. This is another step in the investigation of the missing woman.

In a three-week update, Farmington Hills police say they have been collecting evidence at numerous locations in the past three weeks and remain committed to finding Stislicki and solving this case.

So far, there is a $120,000 reward for information leading to Stislicki.

Investigators say she was last seen in Southfield, but her car was found outside her apartment in Farmington Hills with her purse and other belongings inside.

Danielle's parents asked anyone to come forward who saw their daughter's 2015 grey Jeep Renegade as it left the Met Life parking lot on Telegraph in Southfield around 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2. The bottom half of the Jeep was covered in mud.

The three-week statement from Chief Chuck Nebus reads: