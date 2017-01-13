Some General Motors employees victims of identity theft hack

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The 7 Action News Investigators have learned an apparent data breach has compromised the identity of an unknown number of Michiganders, including some at General Motors.

The automaker confirms they are, "aware of fraudulent unemployment claims involving GM employees," reads a statement to 7 Action News.



Corporate alerted some employees that hackers were using their names and Social Security numbers to file claims and collect.



GM also confirms an ongoing local and federal law enforcement investigation.



We spoke with one of the victims, an employee of GM, who said he was alerted by human resources of the hack shortly before the new year.

He was also told by GM that workers at the other Big 3 automakers also fell victim.



Ford and Chrysler were unable to confirm that for us.



The state, while unable to provide more details of what is alleged here, did say in general, they are, "working aggressively with the Michigan State Police's cybercrime unit and the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General on this issue."