Tigers Baseball fan hit inside the stadium speaks out about safety

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Her life would change in a split second. Carey Mason was hit in the head during the Detroit Tigers game on August 21, 2015.

Now two years later, Carey is speaking out - not for money, not for fame or pity, but to improve the safety of fans watching the game inside the ballpark.



Carey was in the front row behind the Tigers dugout and it was the worst and the best for her.

Victor Martinez tossed up a batting helmet to them as a souvenir. Then Carry says Tigers security argued with her and her friends that the helmet had to be given back.

Carey says during one of those arguments in the 8th inning, she never saw a foul tip hit by Anthony Gose that hit her on the right side of her head.



She originally contacted me in early 2016. She was upset that the Tigers were saying that the lady hit by the baseball was okay. She was not okay.

She has reduced eyesight in her right eye, nerve and brain damage. She may never be able to return to working as a teacher. She’s also not alone.

Andy Zlotnick was hit by a baseball in 2014 at Yankee Stadium and fights for improved fan safety.

Major League Baseball recommended clubs extend safety netting behind home plate in December of 2015, but only to the closest sides of the dugouts. The Detroit Tigers had already done that.

Ten of the 30 major league clubs have voluntarily extended the netting to the outer sides of the dugouts to improve fan safety.

Both MLB and the Tigers would not comment on this story, but sent their statements from December 2015.

Carey’s attorney Bill Boyer, Jr says he’s planning a lawsuit, but the Tigers put a disclaimer on the back of tickets that says people assume the risk and danger of attending a game. There’s also a warning sign in the line of fire in the stadium.

Boyer also says the Tigers have friends in high places, as Michigan and other states have passed laws to immunize clubs from lawsuits.

