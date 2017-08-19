Metro Detroit woman injured on trip to Greece flown home from treatement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A once in a lifetime vacation almost ended in death for a metro Detroit woman.
Sixty-year-old Clarius Keep of Brighton took a much anticipated trip to Greece. She was in love with the sights, the sounds, until her trip took a dreadful turn.
Clarius was riding a moped when a gust of wind threw her into oncoming traffic. There was a head on collision and Clarius was struck by two vehicles.
She has broken bones from her head to her toes and internal bleeding. Her family tells 7 Action News she may not have survived her injuries under the medical care in Greece. So they were desperate to get her back home.