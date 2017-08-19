Metro Detroit woman injured on trip to Greece flown home from treatement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A once in a lifetime vacation almost ended in death for a metro Detroit woman.

Sixty-year-old Clarius Keep of Brighton took a much anticipated trip to Greece. She was in love with the sights, the sounds, until her trip took a dreadful turn.

Clarius was riding a moped when a gust of wind threw her into oncoming traffic. There was a head on collision and Clarius was struck by two vehicles.

She has broken bones from her head to her toes and internal bleeding. Her family tells 7 Action News she may not have survived her injuries under the medical care in Greece. So they were desperate to get her back home.

"We set up a Facebook online prayer vigil. We set up a GoFundMe page to raise awareness about what happened," says Clarius's niece Lelynn Wolak.

Clarius's loved ones never lost faith and a family member came up with the money to fly her home.

Clarius landed in metro Detroit late Friday afternoon and was taken by ambulance to U of M Hospital. It was a beautiful and tearful reunion.

While in Greece, her condition was critical. Now the goal is to get her back to health and on the road to recovery.

"I have no idea what goes through my mom's head. I have no idea what makes her that strong, says her proud son, Jonathan Dunn.

Clarius enjoys traveling and she has plans to hit the road again.