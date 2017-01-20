Street drag race ends in fiery crash on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police say it appears a street drag race ended in a fiery crash on Detroit's west side Thursday night.

At least one driver was reportedly taken to the hospital. Witnesses say he was being treated for burns and broken bones.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on W. 7 Mile near Ferguson.

Police say one of the racing cars crashed head-on with another on-coming car. Witnesses say the racing car burst into flames, and the driver was trapped, but the passenger was able to escape.



Some witnesses were able to eventually save that driver by pulling him through the sunroof.



There was no word on the condition of the people who were in the car that was hit, we know that driver was a woman.

We're told that second racing car never stopped to help and sped away from the scene.

No word on if anyone has been taken into custody.