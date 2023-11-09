10 alleged members of Gambino crime family arrested in New York

Ten members and associates of the Gambino crime family have been arrested, officials announced Wednesday.

The United States Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York said that at the same time, a coordinated action in Italy arrested six organized crime members and associates.

Defendants were charged with racketeering, conspiracy, extortion, witness retaliation, and union-related crimes. Prosecutors say they were trying to influence the New York City carting and demolition industries.

In a release on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's office named each defendant:

"The defendants are Joseph Lanni, also known as 'Joe Brooklyn' and 'Mommino,' an alleged captain in the Gambino organized crime family; Diego 'Danny' Tantillo, Angelo Gradilone, also known as 'Fifi,' and James LaForte, alleged Gambino soldiers; Vito Rappa, alleged U.S.-based Sicilian Mafia member and Gambino associate; Francesco Vicari, also known as 'Uncle Ciccio,' alleged U.S.-based Sicilian Mafia associate and Gambino associate; and Salvatore DiLorenzo, Robert Brooke, Kyle Johnson, also known as 'Twin,' and Vincent Minsquero, also known as 'Vinny Slick,' alleged Gambino associates."

Prosecutors allege the defendants committed crimes including violent extortions, assaults, arson and witness retaliation.

The filing alleges that "members and associates of the Gambino crime family used violent extortions, fraud, theft and embezzlement schemes to infiltrate the carting and demolition industries to enrich themselves and the Gambino crime family, including by laundering criminal proceeds."

If convicted, the defendants could face sentences of between 20 and 180 years in prison.

