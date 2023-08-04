12 things on sale this week that are worth the money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While August isn’t typically a month you associate with finding deals, multiple retailers are kicking off the last full month of summer by offering deep discounts.

This week, you’ll find sales on everything from shoes and dining room sets to pool cleaners, air conditioners and refrigerators. Take a look at 12 things you can purchase this week that are definitely worth the money.

You’ll save $17 on this Renpho Smart Scale from Amazon, now priced at $17.99.

The scale’s app works with other fitness apps including Fitbit and Google Fit and offers 13 body measurements like weight, BMI and body fat percentage. With a capacity of 400 pounds, it also helps you track your daily, weekly and monthly progress and you can use it to weigh babies and pets.

Amazon prices change frequently and for nearly 50% off, you can expect this deal won’t last long.

Buy Renpho Smart Scale from Amazon for $17.99 (was $34.99).

If you’ve been considering adding a water flosser to your dental routine, you can save $6 on this Nicwell Water Dental Flosser on Amazon, now priced at $23.99.

The flosser works by using water pressure to remove hidden debris like plaque and massage your gums. While it works for anyone, it is also beneficial for people with braces or other orthodontic work.

Amazon may change the price at anytime, so you’ll want to add it to your cart soon.

Buy Water Dental Flosser Cordless for Teeth from Amazon for $23.99 (was $29.99).

Looking to get more organized? You can save $13 on this Phomemo D30 Label Maker from Amazon, now priced at $23.99.

With a built-in rechargeable battery and thermal technology, it doesn’t require ink, toner or ribbons. The label maker is portable, so you can take it on the go, and it even connects to Bluetooth for wireless printing.

If you’re wanting a label maker, you’ll need to order this soon because the price may change without notice.

Buy Phomemo D30 Label Maker from Amazon for $23.99 (was $36.99).

Summer is nearing its end and that means it will be time to clean out your pool before cooler weather hits.

If you’re in need of a pool cleaner, you can save $300 on this Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner from Amazon, now priced at $699.99. There’s even an additional $40 coupon that can be added, taking the total of the cleaner down to $659.99.

The pool cleaner works for all shapes of both in-ground and above-ground pools up to 3,200 square feet and cleans the floor, walls and waterline.

The price may change without notice, so you’ll want to grab it now while you can save 34%.

Buy Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner from Amazon for $699.99 (was $999.99).

You’ll save $30.01 on this Youpins Double Laundry Hamper with a lid and removable bags at Walmart, now on sale for $29.99.

The laundry hamper has two compartments for clothes or towels or can be used to hold things like toys or books. The bags can be removed so you can take them to the washing machine or elsewhere without needing to carry the entire hamper.

While it comes in four colors, the only one currently available is light gray, so you’ll want to order soon before that one is sold out as well.

Buy Youpins Double Laundry Hamper with Lid and Removable Laundry Bags at Walmart for $29.99 (was $60).

If you want to squeeze the most out of whatever warm weather remains, this is the perfect time to buy outdoor furniture.

You can save $20 on this set of two Mainstays Sand Dune Reclining Steel Outdoor Chaise Lounges, now priced at $177. The chaise lounge set is made of steel with a powder-coated finish to prevent corrosion when exposed to outdoor elements.

The lounges recline to five positions and lay flat, and have a weight capacity of 250 pounds. Walmart does not say when the sale ends, so you’ll want to grab them soon in case they return to their regular price.

Buy Mainstays Sand Dune Reclining Steel Outdoor Chaise Lounge at Walmart for $177 (was $197).

You can save up to 38% on these Challenger ATR 6 Trail Running Shoes for Men from Nordstrom Rack, now priced between $79.97 and $84.97 depending on the color and size you choose.

Regularly priced at $130, the shoes come in five colors and sizes 8 to 14. The lace-up style shoes are made with a textile and synthetic upper, while the sole and lining is rubber and synthetic. They also have a removable, cushioned insole so you can replace it for custom orthotics if you need more comfort.

Nordstrom Rack does not list an end date for the sale, so you’ll want to order soon to make sure the color and size you want does not sell out.

Buy Challenger ATR 6 Trail Running Shoe for Men from Nordstrom Rack for $79.97 (was $130).

Looking to freshen up your dining space? Walmart is having a great deal on this 5-Piece Dining Room Table Set, now priced at $199.99.

With a savings of $200 from the regular price of $399.99, the set comes in six colors and includes a table and four chairs. The table has a faux-marble pattern that is resistant to scratches, erosion and wear and tear, while the chairs have upholstered seats.

Walmart does not say when the sale ends, but at a 50% discount, chances are the price won’t stick around for long.

Buy 5-Piece Dining Room Table Set from Walmart for $199.99 (was $399.99).

If you’re in need of a new refrigerator, you can save $520 on this LG 27 Cubic Feet Side-by-Side Refrigerator With Smooth Touch Ice Dispenser from Sam’s Club now through Aug. 20.

The refrigerator has a side-by-side fridge and freezer, so items are easy to reach on both sides. It also dispenses chilled filtered water and cubed or crushed ice.

You will need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the fridge, but you can sign up for one quickly online before making your purchase.

Buy LG 27 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator w/ Smooth Touch Ice Dispenser from Sam’s Club for $1,195 (was $1,715).

Looking for a new vacuum? You can save $30 on this BISSELL Cleanview Rewind 2.0 Upright XL Vacuum from Sam’s Club, now priced at $69.98.

The lightweight vacuum cleaner works on both carpet and hard surfaces and has Automatic Cord Rewind so you never have to worry about wrapping up the cord when you’re done cleaning. The filters are washable and it also comes with an extension wand for hard-to-reach areas.

The sale ends Aug. 20, so you have some time to order, but keep in mind that it could sell out and you may want to order soon. A Sam’s Club membership is required to purchase the vacuum.

Buy BISSELL Cleanview Rewind 2.0 Upright XL Vacuum from Sam’s Club for $69.98 (was $99.98).

Summer may officially be ending soon, but that doesn’t mean warm weather will go away just as quickly.

If you’re in need of a way to cool down, Sam’s Club is offering $75 off this Midea Duo 10,000 BTU Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner, now priced at $424. The air conditioner can cool, dehumidify and circulate air up to 450 square feet. It installs in your window without allowing hot air outside to seep through gaps.

You will need a Sam’s Club membership to get the deal, which ends Aug. 20.

Buy Midea Duo Smart Inverter Portable Air Conditioner from Sam’s Club for $424 (was $499).

If you haven’t purchased an air fryer yet or are in need of a new one, you can save $100 on this Ninja Speedi 6-Qt Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer from QVC.

The rapid cooker and air fryer combo allows you to steam and crisp, steam and bake, air fry, bake, roast, air broil, dehydrate, sear, saute, slow cook and sous vide. Large enough to make a meal for a family of four, it makes food 50% faster than traditional ovens.

The air fryer has a large capacity and can fit up to four chicken breasts, one pound of pasta, four pounds of French fries or seven pounds of wings. The sale ends this weekend, so you’ll want to order it as soon as possible.

Buy Ninja Speedi 6-Qt Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer with Multicook Pan from QVC for $99.99 (was $199.99).

