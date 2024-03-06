15 Plus Size Easter Dresses That Are More Than Just Florals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Warmer weather is on the horizon, and the sun is popping out from the clouds a bit more. With these signs, it’s clear that Easter is on the way. The spring holiday is known for inspiring people to wear pastels, ruffles, and flowy fabrics, and if you haven’t already gotten your Easter dress, now is the time to shop.

But if you’re not into the usual floral everything you find during spring, don’t worry. Not everything is floral (but if you want it to be, that’s okay, too!). There are plus size Easter dresses of all styles, and we’ve found some great options for you to wear while kicking off spring.

$40 (was $90) at Lane Bryant

You’ll like this soft knit dress if you’re looking for something lightweight that feels comfortable against your skin. While it resembles a wrap dress up top, it’s actually just a surplice neckline, which means two layers of fabric overlap to form a V at the bust. The good news for you is that you don’t need to figure out how to wrap this dress (which can be a struggle) to get the same silhouette.

$46 (was $76) at Torrid

If you’re looking for a light and airy dress, this mint green dress from Torrid is perfect. The chiffon frabric will flow as you walk, and it has gorgeous details like a smocked neck and cinched high waist. Delicate buttons at the back o the neck provide the perfect bit of detail. Plus, it comes in sizes 10-30, and there are two other color options.

$55 (was $110) at Eloquii

If you’ve ever wanted to dress in head-to-toe pink, Easter is your moment. And this Eloquii dress, which happens to be on sale, definitely gives off a feminine vibe. The front twist gathering along the bust line adds interest and detail without being over-the-top, and the midi length skirt is complete with pleats for added detail.

$28 (was $45) at Old Navy

This leafy-green midi dress is a comfortable choice thanks to the flowing fabric and elastic ruched bodice that provides shape. There’s a cute tie detail in the back, and the unique pattern gives interest without depending on florals. The best part, though? There are pockets for hands, keys, or stray jelly beans!.

$4 at Walmart

Want a floor-length maxi dress that’s still chic? This is JuneFish dress is fitted in all the right places, and it comes in 10 different patterns and colors (in a very affordable price range). Made of a rayon and spandex mix, it’s the sort of soft and comfortable sheath you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. With over 1,500 reviews on Walmart’s site, it earned an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

$33 at Amazon

This preppy collared shirt dress is the perfect pastel option for Easter. If you’re doing a casual brunch with family or friends, you’ll be comfortable ultra comfortable. Plus, if it’s already warm where you are, the short sleeves and above-the-knee length are perfect for staying cool. It’s also a versatile option as you can dress it up with a pair of wedge sandals or keep things casual with sneakers.

$30 at Target

If you live deep in the South or Southwest, this lightweight linen sundress may be in order. Halter necklines like this one allow you to show off your arms and shoulders, but it also features small straps for a bit of extra support. While this dress is certainly for warmer weather, even if there’s a chill in the air, you can add a white cardigan and matching heels to make the midi dress work for you at Easter brunch.

$60 (was $100) at Eloquii

There’s an old rule that says you shouldn’t wear white before Memorial Day, but who care about rules? This close-fitting, linen mini dress is perfect for Easter. The wide neckline has a pretty shirred edges and a whimsical string tie, and the long, puffy sleeves have an elastic at the wrist for comfort. These details, plus a cinched, high waistline and flared bottom, make this dress an ultra-feminine choice.

$51 (was $83) at Torrid

Spring flowers are cute, but how about a pastel dress full of stars? This one’s designed like a skater dress, which means it flares at the waist and ends just above the knee. Voluptuous women are well-suited for skater dresses, which fit snugly around those curves.

Made of a nearly-sheer chiffon, this dress will keep you nice and cool on a warm spring day. It also comes in black, though that color costs a bit more, at $55.83.

$60 (was $120) at Lane Bryant

Can you wear black on Easter? You can if your dress has a gorgeous floral design and cap flutter sleeves that practically dance along your shoulders. With its mock neckline and long, tiered skirt, this cotton twill dress softens up what some might deem a harsh color for an Easter dress.

$35 at Target

Well, hello there, spring! This peachy-pink dress with yellow flowers greets the season with all its might. The fun bell sleeves and the cinching under the bust give this dress shape, and the short, flared skirt is just itching to be twirled. If you love extra details, this dress also features cute side cut-outs that are super on trend.

$30 at Target

This fun wrap dress comes in three spirited spring patterns — and also in plain black. You’ll especially love the lightweight crepe fabric and the side pockets. If you go for the lavender and yellow version, you might pair it with a yellow handbag and sandals to complete the look.

$119 (was $170) at Eloquii

Want to celebrate this lovely spring holiday? How about doing it with tiers and tiers of pink ruffles? This chiffon dress is airy and romantic. While yes, it does have a floral print, it’s more abstract, and the pops of purple throughout give you a unique color palette to style. Plus, with a ruched elastic waist, it’ll be super comfortable while still looking elevated.

$54 (was $90) at Torrid

A pastel, tea-length dress with a sweetheart neckline is a spot-on perfect dress to wear on Easter. This one is made of a woven rayon fabric that shimmies around you as you walk. A silver pendant necklace and matching silver sandals would complement it beautifully. But if you’re looking for a patterned dress, you can also get this one in a blue and green “eucalyptus floral.”

$60 (was $120) at Lane Bryant

This dress is made of a luxe satin fabric that rises to the Easter occasion. It will also answer your call for a fun spring-like pattern. And if you don’t like the blue patchwork, it also comes in a cream and pink floral.

It has a unique, split neckline (which is like a crew neck crossed with a V-neck) that can be tied at the neck if you’d like. And the tiered skirt ends around your ankles. Pair this feminine piece with some dainty shoes and a matching, solid-colored Easter hat.

15 Plus Size Easter Dresses That Are More Than Just Florals originally appeared on Simplemost.com