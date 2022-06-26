2 Dearborn children victims of hit-and-run

WXYZ — Two young children were rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Dearborn's west side. The person behind the wheel took off.

Police say the siblings became victims of the hit-and-run while playing in the area of Telegraph and Ross Street.

No description of the vehicle or driver has been made available.

Fortunately, both children are expected to make a full recovery.

If you know anything you're urged to call Dearborn Police at 313-943-2240.

The incident comes just seven months after 6-year-old Batoul Al-Fadawi was killed in a hit-and-run in Dearborn. The suspect in that case was taken into custody just days later.