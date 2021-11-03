This ’24 Days Of Spirits’ Advent Calendar Comes With Cocktail Recipes For Enjoying Them All

There’s no better way to count down to the holiday season than with an advent calendar.

Whether you like the traditional route of opening a piece of chocolate every day until Christmas or prefer something even merrier like wine, there’s pretty much a calendar for everyone.

This year, Sam’s Club is offering up a new calendar for those of us that need something a little stronger than wine to get us through the holidays: 24 days of spirits! Priced at $22.98, the new Member’s Mark 24 Days of Spirits Advent Calendar comes with 24 mini (50 milliliter) bottles so you can enjoy one of five types of Member’s Mark liquor every day for 24 days: American vodka, French vodka, gin, spiced rum and tequila.

If you’re not up for just drinking straight from the bottle, each day’s selection also includes a recipe. Simply scan the QR code included with the day’s bottle and you are now officially a holiday mixologist.

If you’d rather count down with pre-mixed drinks, this 12 Days of Cutwater Cocktail Mixed Pack includes 12 different cocktails from Cutwater Spirits, including their lime vodka soda, a strawberry margarita and a tiki rum mai tai. You can purchase it online for $37, which comes out to about $3 per cocktail.

Along with the return of their wine calendar, Aldi also has a beer calendar and as well as one for fans of Irish cream. The Connellysâ¯12 Days of Irish Cream calendar is new this year and features 12 mini Irish cream bottles in flavors like caramel cream, raspberry cheesecake and cappuccino.

Aldi

If you do like to count down with wine, Sam’s Club’s 12 Wines of Christmas Calendar features 12 187-milliliter bottles of wine and costs $37.98.

If you’ll be having a booze-free holiday season, Sam’s Club has a variety of other advent calendars as well, like the Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar that is filled with 24 different kinds of cheese or this Oversized Holiday Advent Countdown which includes a variety of treats from brands like Harry & David, Ghirardelli, Walkers and more.

