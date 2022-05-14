10th annual Walk for Justice to be held May 14 in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic’s [centralusa.salvationarmy.org] is hosting its 10th annual Walk for Justice [walkforjustice.org] at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.

In addition to exploring a world class zoo while supporting a worthwhile cause, Walk for Justice participants will enjoy family-friendly activities and the opportunity to bid on exciting items and experiences during a silent auction. A special prize will be given to the walker with the highest pledge total.

Registration is $45 for adults on the day of the walk. Children are admitted for free and law students can register for $30. The registration fee includes zoo admission, parking, an event t-shirt, refreshments and entry into a door prize drawing.

All proceeds benefit The Salvation Army’s William Booth Legal Aid Clinic – the only Salvation Army free legal aid clinic in the world – which has helped resolve nearly 1,800 legal issues last year affecting low-income families, individuals and U.S. military veterans. The Clinic provides quality guidance and advocacy in a wide variety of areas involving homelessness, domestic violence, child abuse and neglect, and consumer advocacy.

The William Booth Legal Aid Clinic has provided free legal services to those in need throughout metro Detroit for 28 years. It all started in 1994, when a local attorney had an idea to help people recovering from addiction that were struggling with various legal issues. Since then, The William Booth Legal Aid Clinic has been providing counsel to participants of The Salvation Army treatment programs, as well as individuals within the community at or below the poverty level.

For more information about the Walk for Justice fundraiser visit walkforjustice.org [walkforjustice.org], email info@walkforjustice.org or call (313) 361-6340.