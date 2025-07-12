Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13th Annual Uncle Sam Jam summertime tradition returns to downtown Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, MICH (WXYZ) — Downriver’s largest summer festival, Uncle Sam Jam, returns to Woodhaven from July 11-14.

This free, family-fun festival takes place in Civic Center Park (located at I-75 and West Road) during the Downriver Community’s Independence holiday celebration. Uncle Sam Jam has something for the whole family with a huge carnival midway of over 30 amusement rides, games, cornhole tournament, petting zoo, and the popular Shell-Camino Monster Truck Rides. New this year, will be a Drone show at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

For a full line-up of musical acts, show times, directions, and parking information, visit www.unclesamjamfest.com.

