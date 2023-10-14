15th Annual Glass Pumpkin Harvest Fest Show & Sale set for Oct. 14 &15

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — Get ready for a mesmerizing autumn experience as Dearborn's Glass Academy proudly presents the 15th Annual Glass Pumpkin Harvest Fest Show & Sale.

It's taking place October 14 & 15th in the Dearborn Studio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The yearly event brings together glass enthusiasts, families, and art lovers from all around the country, with a blend of unique, original, one of a kind glass pumpkins available for purchase. Customers can also watch captivating live glass blowing shows with a spirit of creativity.

To learn more about this magical celebration of artistry and community, visit GlassAcademy.com or call 313-561-4527.