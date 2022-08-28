17th annual Walk4Friendship to be take place August 28 in West Bloomfield Township

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WXYZ) — Friendship Circle, a nonprofit that supports individuals with special needs and those struggling with isolation, addiction and other family-related crises, has opened registration for its 17th annual Walk4Friendship event. Those interested in walking for friendship can register at www.walk4friendship.com/Account/Register.

Walk4Friendship is a two mile-long family walk that raises crucial funds and community awareness for Friendship Circle and the individuals and families the organization supports. The walk will be held on Sunday, August 28 at Friendship Circle’s Farber Center located at 5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield Township.

Friendship Circle supports over 3,000 individuals with special needs by providing recreational, social, educational and vocational programming. The nonprofit’s Walk4Friendship event is critical for raising funds and awareness that will enable Friendship Circle to continue its mission for many years to come.

This year’s Walk4Friendship theme is “Built on Friendship.” The organization is built on friendship, and the theme serves as a foundation for everything Friendship Circle does. Friendship Circle is dedicated to creating a supportive community that provides friendship to everyone, regardless of their abilities. In honor of this year’s theme, Friendship Circle is encouraging the community to tap into their own circle of friends and introduce them to Friendship Circle and its mission. The walk serves as an opportunity to grow the Friendship Circle community and continue providing critical support to those who need it most.

Walk4Friendship will begin with an inspirational opening ceremony followed by the walk itself. Following the walk, participants will enjoy a celebration including food, activities, entertainment and more.

With support from the community, Friendship Circle hopes to reach the fundraising goal of $650,000. General donations, as well as donations to an individual walker or team of walkers, can be made at walk4friendship.com.