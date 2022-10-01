Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally to kick off October 1st

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to host Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., along the Dequindre Cut Greenway.

Event will be one of the largest food truck rallies in Michigan with more than 50 trucks, six music stages, inflatable fun, free pumpkins and even trick-or-treating.

Admission to the event is $5 per person. Children under 3 years of age, seniors (65+), active-duty military and veterans are admitted free. The Dequindre Cut is located between Orleans Street and St. Aubin Street and runs from Mack Avenue to Atwater Street. The event footprint runs from Woodbridge Street to Wilkins Street on the Dequindre Cut. Entrances to the Cut are located at Mack, Wilkins, Gratiot, Lafayette, Woodbridge, Franklin and Atwater.

The food trucks will stretch for a full mile from Wilkins Street Plaza near Eastern Market all the way to Jefferson Avenue near the riverfront and feature dishes inspired by Mediterranean, Italian, Mexican, vegetarian, soul, gourmet desserts and much more. Some of the popular food trucks that will be at the event include Big Bo's, Galindo's, Drunken Rooster, Fork in Nigeria, Cajun Soul Sistas, Real Taco Express and Cousins Maine Lobster.

Hands-on activities in the Kids Tent area include mask making with Arts N Scraps, Halloween glitter tattoos and a mobile exploration van from Huron-Clinton Metroparks. There will also be an inflatables zone for kids that features bounce houses, an obstacle course, quarterback challenge, axe throwing and Skeeball.

In the popular "Pick and Take" pumpkin patch, children ages 17 and under can choose their own pumpkin to take home for free. The festival will also provide a pumpkin decorating station where children can customize their own pumpkin with paint and stickers. New for this year is a petting zoo that will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days and features an alpaca, donkey, goats, sheep, ducks, chickens and bunnies. All activities are included with the price of admission.

Other highlights of Harvest Fest Detroit & Food Truck Rally include Halloween-themed photo opportunity vignettes set up along the greenway. There's also a scavenger hunt with five locations along the greenway set up with a QR code to scan. After successfully visiting all five stations, participants will be prompted to enter a contest for prizes.

For more information about Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally or about the riverfront revitalization efforts of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, please visit detroitriverfront.org.